Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Wesak Day, the Indonesia stock market had finished lower in five straight sessions, plummeting more than 620 points or 9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,600-point plateau and it's overdue for support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with support from energy stocks likely limited by weakness from technology companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the cement companies, while the resource stocks offered support.

For the day, the index dipped 1.85 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 6,597.99 after trading between 6,509.88 and 6,633.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.61 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.69 percent, Bank Mandiri dropped 0.95 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.65 percent, Indosat rallied 2.61 percent, Indocement plunged 4.93 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.40 percent, Indofood Suskes improved 0.78 percent, United Tractors spiked 3.16 percent, Astra International accelerated 4.01 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 5.26 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.62 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 3.76 percent, Timah perked 0.31 percent, Bumi Resources soared 3.70 percent and Aneka Tambang and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened lower on Monday but saw time on both sides of the unchanged line, eventually ending mixed.

The Dow rose 26.76 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 32,223.42, while the NASDAQ plummeted 142.21 points or 1.20 percent to end at 11,662.79 and the S&P 500 sank 15.88 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,008.01.

Disappointing economic data from the U.S., Europe and China weighed on sentiment, prompting investors to largely stay cautious.

A downward revision in EU growth forecast by the European Commission, as did data showing German wholesale price inflation hitting a record high.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May.

Crude oil futures shrugged off early weakness and settled sharply higher on Monday, buoyed by rising gasoline prices after a drop in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.71 or 3.4 percent at $114.20 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 34.97 percent on year, up from 30.85 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 35.97 percent, down from 44.36 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.25 billion, down from $4.53 billion a month earlier.

