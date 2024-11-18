Indonesia Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, shedding almost 190 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,135-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are also likely to open to the upside. The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource companies. For the day, the index shed 26.98 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 7,134.28 after trading between 7,118.87 and 7,174.75. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga sank 0.84 percent, while Bank Mandiri fell 0.39 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 0.81 percent, Bank Central Asia tumbled 1.72 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tanked 2.68 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison dropped 0.88 percent, Indocement lost 0.72 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.28 percent, United Tractors surrendered 2.64 percent, Astra International dipped 0.20 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 3.15 percent, Astra Agro Lestari stumbled 2.70 percent, Aneka Tambang slid 0.36 percent, Jasa Marga slumped 0.44 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 3.40 percent, Timah retreated 0.76 percent, Bumi Resources surged 2.68 percent and Bank Maybank Indonesia and Indofood Sukses Makmur were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the line on Monday and maintained a fairly narrow trading range before ending mixed.

The Dow shed 55.39 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 43,389.60, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.69 points or 0.60 percent to close at 18,791.81 and the S&P 500 added 23.00 points or 0.39 percent to end at 5,893.62.

The strength on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's steep drop amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence has improved much more than anticipated in November, hitting its highest level since April.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday on concerns about likely shortage in supplies due to an escalation in Russia - Ukraine war, while a weaker dollar also contributed to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December closed higher by $2.14 or 3.2 percent at 69.16 a barrel.

