Indonesia Stock Market Due For Profit Taking On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, climbing more than 135 points or 2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,725-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing fears over the outlook for interest rates, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the cement and resource stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 99.50 points or 1.50 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,726.37 after moving as low as 6,607.42.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.43 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.35 percent, Bank Central Asia strengthened 2.25 percent, Bank Mandiri jumped 1.74 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia increased 0.97 percent, Indosat rose 0.42 percent, Indocement perked 0.23 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 4.53 percent, Indofood Suskes accelerated 1.97 percent, United Tractors spiked 2.84 percent, Astra International improved 1.36 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.93 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.02 percent, Aneka Tambang added 0.52 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.50 percent, Timah soared 2.78 percent, Bumi Resources rallied 3.08 percent and Energi Mega Persada was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major U.S. markets were down again on Friday, hugging both sides of the unchanged line in the morning before going into freefall in the afternoon to end in the red for the fourth straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 450.02 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,265.37, while the NASDAQ plunged 385.10 points or 2.72 percent to close at 13.768.92 and the S&P 500 tumbled 84.79 points or 1.89 percent to end at 4,397.94.

The particularly harsh drop on the NASDAQ was fueled by a weak earnings report from Netflix, which set off a cascade of selling pressure among the other markets.

Surging bond prices also drove the markets lower, exacerbating interest rate concerns; most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

Oil prices fell finished lower on Friday for the second straight session, although they came up from session lows. Crude's correction continued after touching a seven-year high earlier in the week on demand optimism and short-term supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.86 percent at $84.81 per barrel after falling as much as 3.2 percent earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.