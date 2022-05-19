Indonesia Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 230 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,825-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the resource stocks were dented by weakness from the cement companies and financials.

For the day, the index added 29.92 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 6,823.33 after trading between 6,620.68 and 6,851.72.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.27 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.86 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 1.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sipped 0.22 percent, Indosat declined 1.77 percent, Indocement sank 0.76 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.86 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.77 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.07 percent, Astra International weakened 1.41 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 5.08 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations surrendered 2.52 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.09 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 2.50 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 7.39 percent, Timah accelerated 2.10 percent, Bumi Resources tanked 3.57 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.

The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.

The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide Q1 data for its current account later today; in the previous three months, he current account surplus was $1.4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.