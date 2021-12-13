Indonesia Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, gathering more than 120 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,660-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, likely led lower by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead. The JCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks. For the day, the index rose 9.95 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 6,662.87 after trading between 6,659.17 and 6,688.38. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.84 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 1.11 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 1.02 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.04 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.73 percent, Indosat jumped 1.60 percent, Indocement dropped 0.83 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.32 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 1.13 percent, United Tractors plunged 4.24 percent, Astra International was down 0.42 percent, Energi Mega Persada tanked 2.68 percent, Astra Agro Lestari slid 0.25 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.26 percent, Timah gained 0.64 percent, Bumi Resources soared 2.90 percent and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red on Monday and stayed under water throughout the trading day. The Dow tumbled 320.04 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 35,650.95, while the NASDAQ sank 217.32 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,413.28 and the S&P 500 lost 43.05 points or 0.91 percent to end at 4,668.97. The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the strength in the markets last week. The major averages all moved sharply higher last week, with the S&P 500 ending last Friday's trading at a new record closing high. Traders may also have been moving money out of stocks and into safer havens ahead of the Federal Reserve's money policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month. Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid worries about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.38 or 0.5 percent at $71.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.