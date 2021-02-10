Indonesia Stock Market Called Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 160 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,200-point plateau and now it's looking at a flat lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement in light trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, with some of the markets already on break. The European bourses were soft and the U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 20.16 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 6,201.83 after trading between 6,168.01 and 6,216.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.30 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 0.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.65 percent, Indosat soared 5.45 percent, Telkom Indonesia was down 0.31 percent, Indocement added 0.54 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.38 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 0.41 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.21 percent, Astra International gathered 1.29 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 7.33 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.26 percent, Timah accelerated 1.45 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.54 percent and Bank Mandiri and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed.

The Dow added 61.97 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,437.80, while the NASDAQ slid 35.16 points or 0.25 percent to end at 13,972.53 and the S&P 500 eased 1.35 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,909.88.

Stocks initially moved higher following upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like Twitter (TWTR), Coca-Cola (KO), and Lyft (LYFT) but buying interest quickly waned as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Stocks saw some strength in afternoon trading as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to express support for more stimulus, as he said maintaining "patiently accommodative monetary policy" will be important to returning to a strong labor market but argued more needs to be done.

In economic news, the Labor Department said consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil prices continued to move higher on Wednesday, extending gains to an eighth straight session after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.32 or 0.6 percent at $58.68 a barrel.

