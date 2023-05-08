News & Insights

Indonesia stock exchange suspends Waskita Karya's securities again

Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

May 08, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) suspended trading of securities of state-controlled construction firm Waskita Karya WSKT.JK after its bondholders rejected a proposal to delay payments, it said on Monday.

The suspension was effective immediately, IDX said.

The exchange suspended trading of Waskita's shares and bonds for two weeks in February after the company deferred payment of a bond coupon.

The company's spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Waskita filed a notice to the stock exchange separately on Monday that said some of its bondholders had rejected the firm's proposals in a meeting last week, without providing details.

Media reported Waskita's bond investors had rejected the firm's request to delay by a month its coupon payments due May 6.

