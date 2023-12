JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) suspended on Monday trading of securities of state-owned construction firm Wijaya Karya after the company postponed a debt principal payment, according to IDX's statement.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.