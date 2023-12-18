Indonesia stock exchange suspends trading of Wijaya Karya's securities

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Monday suspended trading of securities of state-owned construction firm Wijaya Karya WIKA.JK after the company postponed a debt principal payment, according to IDX's statement.

The debt is an Islamic bond, known as sukuk, that the company issued in 2020, IDX said, adding that "the postponement indicates that there are problems with the continuity of the company's business".

The suspension is effective immediately, IDX said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.