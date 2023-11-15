News & Insights

Indonesia state utility plans 31.6 GW renewable power capacity in 2024-2033

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 15, 2023 — 12:58 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to build an additional 31.6 gigawatts of renewable power capacity between 2024 and 2033, chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo told parliament on Wednesday.

The extra renewable capacity would represent 75% of the additional generation for the period, while the remaining capacity is expected to come from gas power plants, Darmawan said, citing a draft power supply masterplan.

In the 2021-2030 power supply masterplan, PLN had planned to build 20.9 GW renewable capacity and nearly 20 GW of gas and coal power capacity.

The new plan is aimed at accelerating adoption of cleaner energy as Indonesia aims to reach net-zero emissions before 2060.

The company will also build transmissions to connect hydropower and other renewable energy sources to areas with high power demand, mostly in Java.

