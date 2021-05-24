Indonesia state social security fund to become sovereign fund co-investor

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with state social security fund BPJamsostek to invest in infrastructure, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

BPJamsostek, one of the biggest fund managers in Indonesia with 490.1 trillion rupiah ($34.15 billion) worth of assets under management, will partner with the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) to invest directly in assets such as toll roads, sea ports and airports, as well as digital infrastructure and medical support, Anggoro Eko Cahyo, BPJamsostek's chief executive said in the statement.

($1 = 14,350.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, editing by Ed Osmond)

