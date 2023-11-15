News & Insights

Indonesia state power firm plans 31.6 GW of renewable power capacity in 2024-2033

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 15, 2023 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to build an additional 31.6 gigawatts of renewable power capacity according to a draft power supply masterplan for 2024-2033, chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo told parliament on Wednesday.

The additional renewable capacity would represent 75% of the additional generation for the period, while the remaining capacity is expected to come from gas power plants, Darmawan said. PLN had planned to build 20.9 GW renewable capacity in the 2021-2030 power supply master plan.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.