Indonesia state power firm plans 31.6 GW of renewable power capacity in 2024-2033

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to build an additional 31.6 gigawatts of renewable power capacity according to a draft power supply masterplan for 2024-2033, chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo told parliament on Wednesday.

The additional renewable capacity would represent 75% of the additional generation for the period, while the remaining capacity is expected to come from gas power plants, Darmawan said. PLN had planned to build 20.9 GW renewable capacity in the 2021-2030 power supply master plan.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe)

