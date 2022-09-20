Commodities

Indonesia state mining JV may terminate $831 mln smelter contract - director

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published

A joint venture between Indonesian state miners Aneka Tambang (Antam) and Inalum could terminate a contract to build an alumina smelter with its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, an official said on Tuesday, due to lack of progress.

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Indonesian state miners Aneka Tambang (Antam) ANTM.JK and Inalum could terminate a contract to build an alumina smelter with its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, an official said on Tuesday, due to lack of progress.

The contract for its $831.5 million smelter could be scrapped if the contractor had no agreement by October, the director of state mining holding firm Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID), Danny Praditya, told a parliamentary hearing.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular