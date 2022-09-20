Indonesia state mining JV may terminate $831 mln smelter contract - director

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Indonesian state miners Aneka Tambang (Antam) ANTM.JK and Inalum could terminate a contract to build an alumina smelter with its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, an official said on Tuesday, due to lack of progress.

The contract for its $831.5 million smelter could be scrapped if the contractor had no agreement by October, the director of state mining holding firm Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID), Danny Praditya, told a parliamentary hearing.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

