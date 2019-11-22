Indonesia state miner targets 2.1 trln rupiah profit next year -CEO

Mining Industry Indonesia targets a 2020 consolidated profit of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($149 million), the state mining holding company's acting chief executive said on Friday. The 2020 profit is expected to be higher than in 2019, Ogi Prastomiyono told reporters.

JAKARTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mining Industry Indonesia targets a 2020 consolidated profit of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($149 million), the state mining holding company's acting chief executive said on Friday.

The 2020 profit is expected to be higher than in 2019, Ogi Prastomiyono told reporters, without providing a 2019 forecast.

State coal miner Bukit Asam PTBA.JK, which is part of Mining Industry Indonesia, is targeting a profit of around 4 trillion rupiah next year, he said.

($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah)

