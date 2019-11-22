Indonesia state miner targets 2.1 trln rupiah profit next year -CEO

JAKARTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mining Industry Indonesia targets a 2020 consolidated profit of 2.1 trillion rupiah ($149 million), the state mining holding company's acting chief executive said on Friday.

The 2020 profit is expected to be higher than in 2019, Ogi Prastomiyono told reporters, without providing a 2019 forecast.

State coal miner Bukit Asam PTBA.JK, which is part of Mining Industry Indonesia, is targeting a profit of around 4 trillion rupiah next year, he said.

($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Tabita Diela; editing by Jason Neely)

