Indonesia state miner signs initial agreement to buy 20% stake in Vale Indonesia

Contributor
Wilda Asmarini Reuters
Published

State mining holding company Mining Industry Indonesia, previously known as Inalum, said in a statement on Monday it had signed an initial agreement with shareholders of nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia to buy a 20% stake in the company.

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State mining holding company Mining Industry Indonesia, previously known as Inalum, said in a statement on Monday it had signed an initial agreement with shareholders of nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK to buy a 20% stake in the company.

According to Indonesian mining rules, foreign controlled miners are required to reduce their ownership to 49% or below within 10 years of starting operations.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9373 1805; Reuters Messaging: ed.davies.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More