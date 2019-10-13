Indonesia state miner signs initial agreement to buy 20% stake in Vale Indonesia

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State mining holding company Mining Industry Indonesia, previously known as Inalum, said in a statement on Monday it had signed an initial agreement with shareholders of nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK to buy a 20% stake in the company.

According to Indonesian mining rules, foreign controlled miners are required to reduce their ownership to 49% or below within 10 years of starting operations.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

