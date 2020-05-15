Indonesia state miner Inalum plans buyback of about $1 bln in bonds

Add quote, details and background

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - State miner PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) plans to buy back bonds worth about $1 billion from a total of $2.25 billion maturing in 2021 and 2023, its chief executive told reporters on Friday.

Inalum aims to cut short-term debt and the $2.5 billion in global bonds it sold this week will help finance the buyback, Orias Petrus Moedak said.

"This exercise we are taking will reduce a sizeable amount of pressure, so the big debt maturities will only start in 2025," Moedak told an online news conference.

The bonds Inalum plans to buy back were part of its debt of $4 billion issued in 2018 to help fund acquisition of a stake in PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N.

This week, Inalum raised $2.5 billion in new global bonds with maturities of 5-, 10- and 30-years and coupon rates of 4.75%, 5.45% and 5.8% respectively.

Moedak said the new bonds had helped lengthen the company's average debt maturities and cut its average financing cost.

The rest of the proceeds will help Inalum finance its acquisition of a 20% stake in nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK, Moedak said.

Inalum is the third state firm to issue global bonds amid a coronavirus pandemic that set off massive outflows from emerging markets, after issues of $500 million by lender PT Bank Mandiri BMRI.JK and $600 million by construction firm PT Hutama Karya.

