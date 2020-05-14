Indonesia state miner Inalum plans around $1 bln bonds buyback - CEO

Corrects amount of buyback to 'around $1 billion', not $1.5 billion

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia state miner PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) plans to buy back around $1 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021 and 2023, Chief Executive Orias Moedak told reporters on Friday.

Inalum aims to reduce its short-term debt and the $2.5 billion global bonds it sold this week will help finance the buyback, he said.

The bonds Inalum plans to buy back were issued in 2018, Moedak added.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.