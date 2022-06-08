Indonesia starts palm oil export acceleration scheme for at least 1 mln T

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil and some derivatives, according to a trade ministry regulation made public on Thursday.

The regulation was signed on June 7 and is effective immediately. The scheme applies until July 31.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

