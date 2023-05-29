Indonesia sovereign wealth fund, ESR group, Mitsubishi unit to invest in warehouse facilities

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia investment authority (INA), asset manager ESR group, and Mitsubishi's local unit MC Urban Development Indonesia, have agreed to invest in warehouse facilities in Indonesia, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

No details were provided on the size of the investment.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

