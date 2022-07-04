Indonesia sovereign wealth fund, China fund sign $3 bln investment deal

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund and China's Silk Road Fund have signed a framework agreement under which the Chinese fund aims to invest up to 20 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in the Southeast Asian country, they said in a joint statement.

The investment scope under the agreement includes all business sectors open for foreign investment in Indonesia, in particular those promoting economic connectivity between Indonesia and China, the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and the Chinese fund said in the statement issued on Monday.

($1 = 6.6937 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

