Indonesia Shares Tipped To See Continued Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 130 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,565-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following big gains from the cement stocks and telecoms, while the financials and resource stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 65.64 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 4,567.56 after trading between 4,441.09 and 4,580.68.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 2.69 percent, while Bank Mandiri accelerated 3.22 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia eased 0.25 percent, Indosat soared 10.76 percent, Indocement surged 6.54 percent, Semen Indonesia skyrocketed 16.95 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.40 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 2.07 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 1.65 percent, Timah gained 0.88 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

