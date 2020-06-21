Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market climbed higher again on Friday. One day after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 170 points or 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,940-point plateau although it may turn lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is directionless as investors hold their breath to see if another wave of Covid-19 is imminent. The European markets were up on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian stocks are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the cement companies, weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 17.03 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 4,942.27 after trading between 4,927.38 and 4,970.07.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.83 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.24 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.18 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.44 percent, Indosat advanced 1.20 percent, Indocement soared 5.15 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.88 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 1.54 percent, Aneka Tambang skidded 1.61 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 1.03 percent, Timah plunged 3.97 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Friday but faded as the session progressed, sending the major averages mostly into the red at the close.

The Dow shed 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 25,871.46, while the NASDAQ rose 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12 and the S&P 500 fell 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.7 percent and the S&P climbed 1.9 percent.

The higher open on Wall Street came on continued optimism about economic recovery in the wake of recent strong data on employment and retail sales.

However, reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in America and the World Health Organization's warning that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase" unsettled the market.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it is temporarily shuttering stores again in U.S. states where coronavirus cases have been spiking in recent weeks. Texas and Arizona reported record spikes in new cases on Friday.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid continued optimism that OPEC and its allies will strictly comply with production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.91 or 2.3 percent at $39.75 a barrel.

