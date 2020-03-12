Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 320 points or 6 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,900-point plateau and it figures to see continued consolidation again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished with heavy losses on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and cement stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 258.35 points or 5.01 percent to finish at the daily low of 4,895.75 after peaking at 5,040.99.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 9.73 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 5.86 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 4.96 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia cratered 9.05 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 7.67 percent, Indosat plummeted 9.50 percent, Indocement surrendered 10.07 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 11.57 percent, Indofood Suskes eased 2.21 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 9.26 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 11.47 percent, Timah was down 8.24 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

