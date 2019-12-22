Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded again on Friday, one session after snapping the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 150 points or 2.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,285-point plateau and it's looking at another firm lead on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financials and cement and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 34.44 points or 0.55 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,284.37 after trading as low as 6,231.47.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.24 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.32 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.91 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.23 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.69 percent, Indocement jumped 1.14 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.59 percent, United Tractors plunged 2.19 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 2.99 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.60 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.88 percent, Timah sank 1.21 percent and Indofood Suskes was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

