Indonesia Shares Tipped To Continue Their Winning Ways

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 125 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,640-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for reopening economies and the possibility of further stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement companies, weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 14.76 points or 0.32 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,641.56 after trading between 4,597.37.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.80 percent, while Bank Mandiri added 0.24 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.10 percent, Indocement spiked 2.25 percent, Semen Indonesia skyrocketed 7.87 percent, Indofood Suskes plummeted 6.67 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 1.89 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 4.28 percent, Timah retreated 2.07 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia, Indosat and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday and ended solidly in the green to hit multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 553.16 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 25,548.27, while the NASDAQ added 72.14 points or 0.77 percent to end at 9,412.36 and the S&P 500 gained 44.36 points or 1.48 percent to close at 3,036.13.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as the country reopens following the coronavirus lockdown.

Adding to the positive sentiment was news that the European Commission plan to launch a massive recovery fund for the euro region to help limit the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand outlook resurfaced due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July sank $1.54 or 4.5 percent at $32.81 a barrel.

