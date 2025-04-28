Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 110 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,720-point plateau although it's expected to open to the downside on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed with a touch of upside amidst a lack of catalysts. The European markets were up slightly and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement companies and resource stocks. For the day, the index added 44.05 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 6,722.97 after trading between 6,688.78 and 6,736.86. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga fell 0.29 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.41 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia improved 0.83 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.24 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 2.03 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia accelerated 2.67 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rose 0.27 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.15 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur shed 0.67 percent, United Tractors dropped 0.87 percent, Astra International added 0.62 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 1.59 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.71 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 0.47 percent, Timah soared 3.52 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.87 percent and Vale Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened higher on Monday, slumped mid-session but rallied to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow advanced 114.09 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 40,227.59, while the NASDAQ eased 16.81 points or 0.10 percent to close at 17,366.13 and the S&P 500 perked 3.54 points or 0.06 percent to end at 5,528.75.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they look ahead to the release of key earnings and economic news in the coming days.

Quarterly results are due from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), Coca-Cola (KO), Visa (V), Eli Lilly (LLY), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is also likely to be in focus later this week along with the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

Crude oil prices continued to slump on concerns over tariff threats and their likely impact on the global economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $115 or 1.82 percent to $61.87 per barrel.

