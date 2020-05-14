Indonesia Shares Overdue For Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating almost 125 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,515-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed performance from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 40.52 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 4,513.83 after trading between 4,494.15 and 4,564.15.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri skidded 1.50 percent, Bank Central Asia tumbled 3.72 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 4.84 percent, Indosat retreated 2.26 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 4.26 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 3.95 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 3.74 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.67 percent, Timah sank 3.29 percent and Indocement and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see March figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to plummet 12.7 percent on year after easing 0.7 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 2.7 percent after dipping 0.2 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of $0.2 billion following the $0.74 billion surplus in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.