Indonesia Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,350-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with strength from technology stocks offset by weakness from oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely on the same path.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and cement companies were dented by weakness from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 11.80 points or 0.16 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,350.15 after moving as low as 7,318.44.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.49 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.03 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 0.86 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.25 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.41 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison gained 0.43 percent, Indocement rose 0.29 percent, Semen Indonesia improved 0.87 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur shed 0.39 percent, United Tractors sank 0.71 percent, Astra International increased 0.47 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.76 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 2.58 percent, Timah plummeted 6.43 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Mandiri, Energi Mega Persada and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened flat on Friday but quickly diverged, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending under water and the NASDAQ closing slightly in the green.

The Dow tumbled 305.50 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 39,475.90, while the NASDAQ added 27.02 points or 0.16 percent to close at 16,428.82 and the S&P 500 fell 7.35 points or 0.14 percent to end at 5,234.18. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 surged 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped 2.0 percent.

Profit taking contributed to modest weakness in early trading, with some traders looking to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders remained optimistic about the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last week.

While the timing of the first rate remains somewhat uncertain the chances of a quarter point rate cut in June have rebounded to 66.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Nvidia (NVDA) paced the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the chipmaker surging by 3.1 percent. The AI darling, which has recently been a key driver of trading on Wall Street, ended the day at a record closing high.

Oil prices fell on Friday, as the dollar rose sharply with the Federal Reserve set to hold interest rates higher for now. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.44 at $80.63 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.