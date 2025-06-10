Indonesia Shares May Open To The Upside

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 190 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,230-point plateau and it's looking at a firm lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hopeful on continuing trade talks between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the finance, food, telecom and cement sectors, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index rallied 117.32 points or 1.65 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,230.75 after moving as low as 7,133.38.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.58 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 3.45 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia rose 0.41 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 2.26 percent, Bank Central Asia expanded 1.96 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia strengthened 1.22 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison improved 1.44 percent, Indocement surged 7.77 percent, Semen Indonesia accelerated 4.74 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur added 0.61 percent, United Tractors perked 0.23 percent, Astra International dipped 0.22 percent, Energi Mega Persada increased 1.77 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 1.69 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 5.51 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 5.66 percent, Timah was up 0.41 percent and Bumi Resources sank 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed but generally tracked higher throughout the day to end with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid optimism as traders awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S. in London.

Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies commenced on Monday - and while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the talks are "going well," there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025, the highest in three months, compared to 95.8 in April. The reading was expected to come in with a score of 95.9.

Crude oil prices were down on Tuesday amidst uncertainty over trade talks between China and the United States continued, although the outcome remains uncertain. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $0.31 to settle at $64.98 per barrel.

