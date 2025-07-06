Indonesia Shares May Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, slumping more than 60 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,865-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to ongoing tariff concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were closed for the July 4 holiday, and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Friday following weakness from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource companies.

For the day, the index slipped 12.86 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 6,865.19 after trading between 6,843.69 and 6,916.67.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.60 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.41 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.76 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.58 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dipped 0.27 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison dropped 0.95 percent, Indocement sank 0.93 percent, Semen Indonesia slumped 0.75 percent, United Tractors rose 0.23 percent, Astra International climbed 1.09 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 1.20 percent, Astra Agro Lestari lost 0.43 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.85 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.19 percent, Timah retreated 1.45 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Mandiri and Indofood Sukses Makmur were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but the European stock markets were down amid concerns about U.S. tariffs.

With the July 9 deadline to strike deals with the U.S. just a few days away, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that his government will send letters to trading partners outlining unilateral tariffs that will take effect on August 1.

The EU, which is pushing for an agreement in principle ahead of July 9, has acknowledged that a comprehensive deal is unlikely to be reached by the deadline.

There is also concern over Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which will add at least $3.3 trillion to the country's already-mammoth national debt.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday on easing geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.51 or 0.76 percent to finish at $66.49 per barrel.

