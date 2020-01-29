Indonesia Shares May Inch Higher On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which is had surrendered almost 140 points or 2.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,115-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the resource stocks were offset by weakness from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 1.86 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 6,113.04 after trading between 6,102.80 and 6,152.59.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.08 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.65 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.07 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 1.67 percent, Indosat accelerated 2.64 percent, Indocement plunged 2.86 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 3.15 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 2.46 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.79 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.31 percent and Bukit Asam, Aneka Tambang, Timah and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

