Indonesia Shares May Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling more than 180 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,625-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on optimism regarding both the coronavirus and the crude oil price war. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 151.94 points or 3.18 percent to finish at 4,626.69 after trading between 4,583.90 and 4,780.21.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 6.70 percent, while Bank Mandiri plummeted 6.93 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.35 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 6.96 percent, Indosat tanked 6.80 percent, Indocement sank 6.85 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 2.16 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 4.21 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 6.31 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 4.33 percent, Timah declined 6.67 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks fluctuated early in Wednesday's trade before surging in the afternoon.

The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 23,433.57, while the NASDAQ spiked 203.64 points or 2.58 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 surged 90.57 points or 3.41 percent to end at 2,749.98.

Stocks continued to benefit from optimism that some of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic are flattening the infection curve as the number of new cases has decreased in recent days after reaching a peak last Friday.

Further buying interest was generated in reaction to news Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination - which soothed investors concerned about the self-described Democratic Socialist enacting his more progressive policies.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions ahead of today's crucial production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.46 or 6.2 percent at $25.09 a barrel.

