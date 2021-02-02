Indonesia Shares May Bounce Higher Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after ending the seven-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 580 points or 9.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,040-point plateau although it's predicted to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource stocks, while the financials and cement companies were mixed.

For the day, the index skipped 23.70 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 6,043.84 after trading between 6,018.09 and 6,157.25.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.70 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 3.36 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1,12 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.85 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.29 percent, Telkom Indonesia gained 1.24 percent, Indosat soared 5.39 percent, Indocement rallied 2.66 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 4.99 percent, Astra International retreated 0.83 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.20 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 3.04 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted6.92 percent, Vale Indonesia cratered 5.60 percent, Timah tumbled 6.83 percent and Bumi Resources sank 5.97 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.

The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).

Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..

Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.