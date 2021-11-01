Indonesia Shares Likely To Bounce Higher On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 130 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,550-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and on support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the resource stocks, support from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financials. For the day, the index shed 38.46 points or 0.58 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,552.89 after peaking at 6,627.85. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 3.72 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga spiked 3.35 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tanked 2.14 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 1.00 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 0.47 percent, Indosat surged 5.78 percent, Indocement advanced 1.06 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.37 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.18 percent, United Tractors rose 0.21 percent, Energi Mega Persada gained 0.83 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.43 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.03 percent, Timah tumbled 1.89 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.39 percent and Astra Agro Lestari, Bank Mandiri and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session, finishing with modest gains and at record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 94.28 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 35,913.84, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.53 points or 063 percent to close at 15,595.92 and the S&P 500 rose 8.29 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,613.67.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to Wednesday' announcement from the Fed. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

A batch of upbeat earnings news has also contributed to a recent upward trend, as most major companies have reported better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday with traders weighing energy demand and supply levels and looking ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.48 or 0.6 percent at $84.05 a barrel.

