Indonesia Shares Have Negative Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping more than 150 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,500-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on coronavirus fears and its effect on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 139.59 points or 2.48 percent to finish at the daily low of 5,498.54 after peaking at 5,577.80.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.58 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 4.61 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 3.65 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 6.23 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 3.37 percent, Indosat declined 3.57 percent, Indocement eased 0.33 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 2.70 percent, Indofood Suskes was down 3.47 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 3.17 percent, Vale Indonesia slid 3.75 percent, Timah fell 3.23 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They pulled back from sessions lows as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 256.50 points or 0.98 percent to end at 25,864,78, while the NASDAQ lost 162.98 points or 1.87 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 fell 51.57 points or 1.71 percent to 2,972.37. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The early selloff on Wall Street came as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent data points to a slowdown in new coronavirus infections in China, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

The worries about the outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report - which showed stronger than expected job growth in February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

Crude oil prices plummeted to a multi-year low on Friday after OPEC's proposal for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $4.62 or 10.1 percent at $41.28 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 2016.

