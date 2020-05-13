Indonesia Shares Expected To Open In The Red On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, retreating almost 85 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,555-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 34.38 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 4,554.36 after trading between 4,519.98 and 4,586.62.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.65 percent, while Bank Central Asia sank 2.11 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 1.64 percent, Indosat dipped 0.25 percent, Indocement plunged 6.49 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 1.54 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 3.11 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 1.37 percent, Timah gained 1.25 percent and Indofood Suskes, Bank Mandiri and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

