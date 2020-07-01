Indonesia Shares Called Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than a dozen points or 0.25 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,915-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with concerns over rising coronavirus cases tempered by optimism for a possible treatment. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 9.00 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 4,914.39 after trading between 4,885.60 and 4,928.61.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.49 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.81 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 1.84 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.87 percent, Indosat skidded 1.28 percent, Indocement tumbled 2.54 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.26 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.38 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.83 percent and Bumi Resources, Vale Indonesia and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher Wednesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged like and eventually finished the session mixed.

The Dow shed 77.91 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 25,734.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 95.86 points or 0.95 percent to end at 10,154.63 and the S&P 500 rose 15.57 points or 0.50 percent to close at 3,115.86.

The upward moves by the NASDAQ and S&P came after drug giant Pfizer (PFE) and German biotech company BioNTech (BNTX) announced positive data from an early-stage human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said the most advanced of four investigational vaccine candidates was generally well tolerated and produced neutralizing antibodies.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in June, while payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment last month.

Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday, as data showed a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $0.55 or 1.4 percent at $39.82 a barrel.

