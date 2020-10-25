Indonesia Shares Called Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 0.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,110-point plateau and it's predicted to move higher on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to slightly higher, with hopes for stimulus tempered by climbing coronavirus cases. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the automobile producers and a mixed performance from the finance, cement and resource stocks.

For the day, the index collected 20.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 5,112.19 after trading between 5,095.51 and 5,121.02.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.57 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.83 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.67 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.21 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.52 percent, Astra International rallied 2.86 percent, Indosat added 0.49 percent, Indocement shed 0.40 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 1.07 percent, United Tractors dropped 1.02 percent, Indofood Suskes tanked 2.08 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.21 percent, Timah lost 0.59 percent and Aneka Tambang, Vale Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow eased 28.09 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 28,335.57, while the NASDAQ gained 42.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 11,548.28 and the S&P 500 rose 11.90 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,465.39. For the week, the Dow shed 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.1 percent and the S&P fell 0.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Friday came amid a lack of concrete news out of Washington regarding a new coronavirus stimulus bill. Traders have generally remained optimistic that a bill will eventually be passed, although they may be tired of waiting.

A steep drop by shares of Intel (INTC) weighed on the Dow, with the semiconductor giant plunging 10.6 percent after reporting Q3 earnings that beat estimates but on weaker than expected revenues for its Data Center Group. Credit card giant American Express (AXP) also tumbled after reporting Q3 earnings that missed expectations.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about energy demand due to the surge in coronavirus cases and lockdown measures in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.79 or 1.9 percent at $39.85 a barrel.

