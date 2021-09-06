Indonesia sets September coal benchmark price at $150.03/T

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Indonesia set its September coal benchmark price at $150.03 per tonne, up from $130.99 in August, as demand from China continued to boost prices, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Monday.

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its September coal benchmark price at $150.03 per tonne, up from $130.99 in August, as demand from China continued to boost prices, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Monday.

The price is the highest since at least April 2010, Refinitiv data showed, the earliest available date for data. COAL-HBA-ID

Demand from South Korea and European markets also helped prices higher, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More