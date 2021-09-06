Indonesia sets September coal benchmark price at $150.03/T

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its September coal benchmark price at $150.03 per tonne, up from $130.99 in August, as demand from China continued to boost prices, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Monday.

The price is the highest since at least April 2010, Refinitiv data showed, the earliest available date for data. COAL-HBA-ID

Demand from South Korea and European markets also helped prices higher, the ministry said.

