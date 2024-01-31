Indonesia sets palm oil ref price at $806.40 per metric T in Feb, to set price monthly

Adds detail on price period

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set its palm oil reference price at $806.40 per metric ton for Feb. 1-29, an increase from $774.93, a trade ministry decree showed on Wednesday.

The CPO export tax and levy will be $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

The trade ministry also stated that Indonesia's palm oil reference price will be set monthly, instead of twice a month starting in February.

The decision was made to provide certainty for businesses, especially exporters, and makes it easier for logistics, Budi Santoso, a director general of foreign trade, said.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, started to set its reference price every two weeks in 2022, amid global scarcity of vegetable oil and to quickly adjust its palm oil prices to volatile global prices.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; editing by Martin Petty and Jason Neely)

