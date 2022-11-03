Indonesia sets November coal benchmark price at $308.20 per tonne -ministry

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set its monthly coal benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID at $308.20 per tonne for November, down from October's record high $330.97 per tonne, the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The price was lowered amid improvement of gas supply in Europe, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

