Indonesia sets November coal benchmark price at $308.20 per tonne -ministry

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 03, 2022 — 12:34 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set its monthly coal benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID at $308.20 per tonne for November, down from October's record high $330.97 per tonne, the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The price was lowered amid improvement of gas supply in Europe, the ministry said.

