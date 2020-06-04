Indonesia sets June coal benchmark price at lowest since 2016

Wilda Asmarini Reuters
JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) -

The Indonesian government set its coal benchmark price (HBA) for June at $52.98 per tonne, down from $61.11 per tonne last month, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to Refinitiv data, the June benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID, the lowest since 2016, dropped due to lower demand linked to coronavirus disruptions in major markets such as China and India.

The HBA is a monthly average of the Argus-Indonesia Coal Index (ICI-1), the Platts Kalimantan 5,900 assessment, the Newcastle Export Index and the globalCOAL Newcastle index from the previous month.

