Indonesia sets Jan coal benchmark price at $305.21/T -energy ministry

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its monthly coal benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID at $305.21 per tonne, up from December's $281.48 per tonne, the energy ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

The price rebounded in line with the higher price of Australian coal amid logistics disruptions, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

