Indonesia sets Jan coal benchmark price at $305.21/T -energy ministry

January 02, 2023 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its monthly coal benchmark price COAL-HBA-ID at $305.21 per tonne, up from December's $281.48 per tonne, the energy ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

The price rebounded in line with the higher price of Australian coal amid logistics disruptions, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.