Indonesia sets Jan 2023 Minas crude oil price at $82.78 a barrel

Credit: REUTERS/Antara Photo Agency

February 05, 2023 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $82.78 a barrel for January 2023, up $1.66 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed.

The January Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $3.07 a barrel, down $0.69 from a month earlier, the document showed.

