Indonesia sets Jan 2023 Minas crude oil price at $82.78 a barrel

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $82.78 a barrel for January 2023, up $1.66 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed.

The January Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $3.07 a barrel, down $0.69 from a month earlier, the document showed.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.