Indonesia sets higher monthly price for middle-grade coal

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set a higher monthly benchmark price for its middle grade coal for May from a month earlier, but has lowered the prices for high- and low-grade coal, the energy minister said in a statement late on Monday.
Below are the prices for May and April:
Prices ($/tonne)
Calorific value (kcal/kg)
May
April
6,322
206.16
265.26
5,200
119.64
102.53
4,200
82.23
87.81
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
