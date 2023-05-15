News & Insights

Indonesia sets higher monthly price for middle-grade coal

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

May 15, 2023 — 09:07 pm EDT

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has set a higher monthly benchmark price for its middle grade coal for May from a month earlier, but has lowered the prices for high- and low-grade coal, the energy minister said in a statement late on Monday.

Below are the prices for May and April:

Prices ($/tonne)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

May

April

6,322

206.16

265.26

5,200

119.64

102.53

4,200

82.23

87.81

