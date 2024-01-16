Indonesia sets higher coal benchmark price for January

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its monthly benchmark prices for coal across all calorific grades in January, with its high-grade coal price set at $128.85 per metric ton, up from $117.38 a ton in December, a mining ministry decree showed on Tuesday.

Below are the prices for January versus December:

Price ($/ton) Calorific value January

December (kcal/kg)

6,322

128.85

117.38 5,300

87.36

85.92 4,100

58.56

57.70 3,400

37.09

