Indonesia sets higher coal benchmark price for January

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its monthly benchmark prices for coal across all calorific grades in January, with its high-grade coal price set at $128.85 per metric ton, up from $117.38 a ton in December, a mining ministry decree showed on Tuesday.
Below are the prices for January versus December:
Price ($/ton) Calorific value January
December (kcal/kg)
6,322
128.85
117.38 5,300
87.36
85.92 4,100
58.56
57.70 3,400
37.09
34.18 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;)) Keywords: INDONESIA COAL/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.