Indonesia sets February coal benchmark price at $277.05/T-official

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its monthly coal benchmark price at $277.05 per tonne for February, energy ministry official Lana Saria said on Friday, down from January's $305.21 a tonne.

The price drop tracked global coal indices lower as demand from Europe waned, she said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

