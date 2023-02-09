Indonesia sets February coal benchmark price at $277.05/T-official

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

February 09, 2023 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its monthly coal benchmark price at $277.05 per tonne for February, energy ministry official Lana Saria said on Friday, down from January's $305.21 a tonne.

The price drop tracked global coal indices lower as demand from Europe waned, she said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.