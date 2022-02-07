Indonesia sets Feb benchmark coal price at $188.38 per tonne -energy ministry

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia set the benchmark coal price COAL-HBA-ID for February at $188.38 per tonne, up from January's $158.50 per tonne, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The price rose due to higher energy demand while Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, also restricted coal exports in January, Agung said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.