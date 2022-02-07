Indonesia sets Feb benchmark coal price at $188.38 per tonne -energy ministry

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia set the benchmark coal price <COAL-HBA-ID> for February at $188.38 per tonne, up from January's $158.50 per tonne, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in a statement on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia set the benchmark coal price COAL-HBA-ID for February at $188.38 per tonne, up from January's $158.50 per tonne, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The price rose due to higher energy demand while Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, also restricted coal exports in January, Agung said.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More