Indonesia sets crude palm oil reference price at $824.32 a tonne for Dec. 1-15

Credit: REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

November 30, 2022 — 06:49 am EST

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia set reference price of its crude palm oil (CPO) at $824.32 per tonne for Dec. 1-15 shipments, Trade Ministry regulation showed on Wednesday.

The reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne and levy at $85 per tonne, unchanged from Nov. 16-30 period.

