Indonesia sets crude palm oil reference price at $824.32 a tonne for Dec. 1-15

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia set reference price of its crude palm oil (CPO) at $824.32 per tonne for Dec. 1-15 shipments, Trade Ministry regulation showed on Wednesday.

The reference price would put the export tax for the period at $33 per tonne and levy at $85 per tonne, unchanged from Nov. 16-30 period.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.