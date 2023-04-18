Indonesia sets April coal benchmark price at $265.26/T for coal above 6,000 kcal/kg

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia set has set the coal benchmark price for this month at $265.26 per tonne for coal with calorific value above 6,000 kcal/kg, an energy ministry regulation showed on Tuesday.

The price is lower than a reference price in March of $283.08 per tonne. Indonesia has a tiered coal benchmark price based on calorific value and calculates the price based on an average coal selling price over the previous two months.

Coal Prices ($/tonne) 6,322 GAR 265.26 5,200 GAR 102.53 4,200 GAR 87.81 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty) ((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

