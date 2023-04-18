Indonesia sets April coal benchmark price at $265.26/T for coal above 6,000 kcal/kg

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

April 18, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia set has set the coal benchmark price for this month at $265.26 per tonne for coal with calorific value above 6,000 kcal/kg, an energy ministry regulation showed on Tuesday.

The price is lower than a reference price in March of $283.08 per tonne. Indonesia has a tiered coal benchmark price based on calorific value and calculates the price based on an average coal selling price over the previous two months.

Coal

Prices ($/tonne)

6,322 GAR

265.26

5,200 GAR

102.53

4,200 GAR

87.81

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.