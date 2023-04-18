Indonesia sets April coal benchmark price at $265.26/T for coal above 6,000 kcal/kg

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia set has set the coal benchmark price for this month at $265.26 per tonne for coal with calorific value above 6,000 kcal/kg, an energy ministry regulation showed on Tuesday.
The price is lower than a reference price in March of $283.08 per tonne. Indonesia has a tiered coal benchmark price based on calorific value and calculates the price based on an average coal selling price over the previous two months.
Coal
Prices ($/tonne)
6,322 GAR
265.26
5,200 GAR
102.53
4,200 GAR
87.81
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)
